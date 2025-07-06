Kathmandu, July 6: Bhim Rawal, a proponent of the Mathrubhumi Awakening Campaign Nepal and former Vice Chairman of the UML, has said that there is no importance and justification for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to attend the United Nations International Conference in Spain. Writing a status on Facebook on Saturday, Rawal alleged that the Prime Minister's visit was in a personal tone.

Rawal wrote a status, “It does not make sense for PM Oli to attend the conference where only subject experts participated.” He stated that it was clear that meetings without an agenda, including with the king of the host country, the prime minister and the UN secretary-general, had no meaning for the country and from the point of view of diplomacy. He also said that it was clear that PM Oli did not say anything about the visit at the Tribhuvan International Airport on his way back home.

Rawal said, "It is clear that an off-schedule meeting with the king and the prime minister of the host country and the UN secretary-general has no meaning for the country and from a diplomatic point of view." “This is why the PM’s mouth was closed at the airport on his return home. This is called failed diplomacy based on personal vendetta."

He also alleged that the country's responsible head of government or head of state should not go abroad to talk about the problems in his country's government and party.

