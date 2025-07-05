Kathmandu, July 5: Nepali Congress lawmaker Bimalendra Nidhi has accused the CPN-UML of failing to uphold even the basic norms of coalition cooperation at the local level. He said the UML has not acted sincerely within the alliance framework.

Speaking at a gathering of party leaders and cadres in Janakpur on Saturday, Nidhi said that while the Congress has always remained committed to consensus and collective efforts, the UML has shown no willingness to join such efforts.

He further accused the UML of creating obstacles in presenting municipal budgets and of attempting to curtail the authority of mayors by pushing for restrictive regulations in several municipalities.

Nidhi also alleged that political vindictiveness is leading to one leader obstructing the implementation of plans introduced by another.