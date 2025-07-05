Kathmandu, July 5: With the monsoon now active, continuous rainfall has caused road blockages across various parts of the country. According to the Department of Roads, the Araniko Highway has been completely obstructed since Saturday morning.

The section of the highway stretching from Dhulikhel–Dolalghat–Khadi Chaur to Kodari has been blocked, the department reported. Repair and filling works are currently underway at the site due to damage to the road. This disruption has affected transportation through the Tatopani border point that connects Nepal to China.

Similarly, since Friday, road transport along the Kakrahwa (Indian border)–Rudrapur, Saljhandi–Sandhikharka–Devsthan, and Burtibang–Dhorpatan routes has come to a halt due to a road blockage caused by a flood in the Bhumithan stream in Nisikholaa-7 of Baglung.

Additionally, the Nala–Chyamasing road has been completely blocked after a bridge connecting Wards 4 and 1 of Banepa Municipality in Kavrepalanchok collapsed late Friday night.

Moreover, landslides triggered by the rainfall have disrupted roads at 67 locations across the country, allowing only one-way traffic in those areas.

This situation has caused hardships for commuters and added challenges to traffic management. The Department of Roads has stated that efforts to reopen the obstructed roads are ongoing.

People's News Monitoring Service