KATHMANDU, July 4: Political activity has surged in Rupandehi-3 following the Election Commission’s announcement of a by-election on November 3 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of senior Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Deepak Bohora. His long-standing influence in the constituency has now set the stage for a hotly contested race.

Even before the EC notice settled, behind-the-scenes lobbying had begun. Now, open maneuvering is in full swing.

In the Nepali Congress (NC), former Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand, who lost to Bohora in 2022, is a key figure despite facing legal scrutiny over the Bhutanese refugee scam. Other potential NC contenders include ex-lawmaker Bharat Shah, Pramod Yadav, and Ramchandra Dhakal.

CPN-UML politburo member Khimlal Bhattarai is reportedly backed by party chief KP Sharma Oli, though his candidacy is stirring dissent due to his traditional base lying elsewhere. Local leaders such as Bharat Pokharel, Dadhiram Neupane, and Hitaraj Panthi are also in the mix. CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Ghanashyam Bhusal, who previously defeated Bohora in 2017, is under pressure to re-enter the fray. Lumbini Province Vice Chairman Kamal Bhandari is another contender from the party.

The Maoist Centre plans to field a candidate, though no name has been finalized. Social media has speculated on former NEA chief Kulman Ghising, but party secretary Dinanath Sharma clarified that internal discussions haven’t begun, and Ghising’s name is only circulating outside the party.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), eyeing discontent with established parties, is considering figures like Provincial Vice President Shalik Ram Ghimire, Prakash Gyawali, Madhu Aryal, Dr. Yogendra Agrahari, and youth leader Sagar Dhakal, known for contesting against NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Baitadi.

Within the RPP, talks are underway to honor Bohora by fielding a family member. His sons, Gaurav and Prajjwal, are potential candidates, along with former Siddharthanagar Mayor Sagar Pratap Rana.

Madhes-based parties are exploring a joint candidate under the Federal Democratic Madhesi Front, while the Nagarik Unmukti Party has given selection authority to Resham Chaudhary, signaling changing regional dynamics. As parties finalize contenders, Rupandehi-3 is poised for a battle shaped by legacy, ambition, and shifting political tides.