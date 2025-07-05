Rautahat, June 5: Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in Sarlahi to arrest Ashok Yadav, the Madhesh Province President of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal and former provincial assembly member, according to the Sarlahi District Police Office.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Sarlahi District Court on Friday afternoon, police have placed all units in the district on high alert. Spokesperson of the District Police Office, DSP Saroj Rai, said that all police units in the district have been instructed to remain vigilant and arrest Yadav immediately upon sighting.

DSP Rai further informed that police are tracking Yadav's mobile phone and coordinating with central authorities to locate his position.

Police personnel from various units have been brought to the district headquarters, and monitoring has been intensified across the district. DSP Rai confirmed that efforts are underway to apprehend Yadav.

An audio recording of a verbal altercation between Yadav and Sarlahi police chief SP Yogendra Kumar Khadka was made public on Thursday night. Following the incident, a police team sent to arrest Yadav that same night was reportedly attacked with stones. Police have accused Yadav's supporters of vandalizing a police vehicle, obstructing law enforcement operations, and blocking a public road.

Yadav is also accused of damaging government property and hindering official duties by creating obstructions on public roads. The arrest warrant was issued based on a police report, officials said.

