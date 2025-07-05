Kathmandu, July 5: A delegation from the Malaysia-Nepal Business Council met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today regarding the investment potential and opportunities in various sectors in Nepal.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, a 20-member delegation led by Pradeep Kumar Kukreja, Executive Chairman of the Paradise Group Company, Malaysia, informed that they have come on a visit to establish meaningful business for new ventures in Nepal and to understand in detail about the business environment in Nepal.

Prime Minister Oli urged for investment in Nepal, informing that the government has been making legal and structural reforms to encourage and facilitate foreign investment for the prosperity of Nepal. He stated that the government will always collaborate with businessmen regarding what improvements and facilitation are necessary in the coming days.

The delegation expressed its eagerness to work in areas such as waste (plastic) processing, information technology parks, tourism, etc. During the meeting, discussions were held about the investment possibilities in tourism, agriculture, information technology, human resources, textiles, and various sectors in Nepal.