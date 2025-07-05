Jhapa, July 5: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairperson Rajendra Lingden has called for a thorough examination of the reasons behind the underperformance of community schools, despite large-scale government funding.

Speaking at an event where Haldibari Rural Municipality was declared fully literate, Lingden questioned, “Why are community schools lagging behind private ones, even after substantial investment? Where have we fallen short?”

A federal lawmaker, Lingden emphasized that community schools often surpass private institutions in infrastructure, teacher pay, and training programs. He also pointed out that some local governments have even recruited additional teachers through private funding to tackle staffing gaps.

“We need to assess whether the core issues lie in infrastructure, pay, or teacher training,” he said. “The nation’s future rests in the hands of today’s students, and their quality will determine the direction Nepal takes.”

He added that educators, too, bear responsibility for the country’s future—whether it turns out positively or negatively.

At the event, 32 students out of 308 SEE graduates from Haldibari for the academic year 2081 BS were awarded cash prizes for their outstanding performance. The honors were distributed by Chief Guest Rajendra Lingden, along with Rural Municipality Chair Rabindra Lingden and Vice Chair Laxmi Devi Mainali.

People's News Monitoring Service