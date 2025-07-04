Kathmandu, July 4: Six Armed Police Force (APF) personnel were injured in a clash between the APF and smugglers in Dhanusha District's Bideh Municipality-2 Bidehi Duhabi. Following information that the smuggled goods were kept in the mango garden, a team of armed policemen arrived at around 7 pm on Thursday.

Armed police officer Nirmal Khadka said that soon after the arrival of the armed police, a group of smugglers attacked the police with rods and stones.

Six armed policemen injured in the clash are undergoing treatment at the Provincial Hospital, Janakpurdham. Police said they fired four rounds of bullets and 13 rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

People’s News Monitoring Service.