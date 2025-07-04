Kathmandu, July 4: Pushpa Raj Shahi, Joint Secretary in the Government of Nepal, has received a PhD in Economic Principles from Peking University in Beijing, China.

The study is titled “How States Derail from Reform: Political Instability, Development Budget Implementation Efficiency and Rapid Economic Growth in Nepal”.

Shahi of Jajarkot was awarded a scholarship from Nepal to the University in 2022. Shahi is currently the secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law of the Karnali Province. Peking University is one of the top 10 universities in the world.

Shahi said that he has won the trust of more than 35 professors from the selection examination to the final degree in various level committees. Along with Shahi, three others have represented Nepal, while more than two dozen students from developing countries have received PhD degrees.

