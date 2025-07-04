Kathmandu, July 4: The Power Summit, 2025, an international-level event in the energy sector, is being organized in September this year.

The Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) is hosting the ninth edition of its flagship event, Power Summit 2025, on coming September 17 and 18.

The theme of this Power Summit is 'Mission 28,500 MW: Powering Nepal, Energizing Region'.

The Summit is being organized on a grand scale under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation of Nepal, with India as the Country Partner through the Embassy of India in Nepal, and in participation of various national and international organizations, agencies, and companies, the IPPAN has said in a press statement issued here on Thursday.

This edition follows previous successful summits held in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2023.

The Summit will bring together investors, officials from diplomatic and development partner missions, government and non-governmental organizations, universities, friendly countries, national and international consulting companies, construction companies, banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, representatives of all stakeholders, eminent personalities, experts, specialists under one roof to support the successful implementation of the Energy Development Roadmap, 2081.

The experts and stakeholders from relevant fields will engage in policy debates, share successes and achievements, and exchange experiences. It is estimated that more than 1,000 participants from 30 countries will participate in this conference, including national and international experts, high-ranking officials from government organisations, private sector and non-governmental sector stakeholders, as in previous conferences.

The Summit is expected to help identify Nepal as a green energy developing country by addressing regional and international concerns. It also aims to support Nepal and other South Asian nations in achieving their net-zero emissions targets and fostering sustainable and inclusive energy development.

The summit is expected to provide concrete suggestions and guidance for Nepal's sustainable energy development and a strong presence in the regional market.

In the context of the government's advanced Energy Development Roadmap-2081 that aims to generate an additional 25,000 megawatts electricity within the next decade,

The private sector contributes more than 80 per cent to Nepal's total energy production. Over the years, the installed capacity of Nepal has reached 3,602 MW, and of that, 2,900 MW has been generated by independent power producers (IPPs). So far, the private sector has mobilised investment exceeding Rs. 1,300 billion and is looking to invest Rs. 5,000 billion.

Private sector-led projects with a capacity of 4,200 MW are under construction, while projects with a capacity of 4,100 MW are awaiting financial management after completing power purchase agreements, adds the statement. (RSS)

