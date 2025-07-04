Kathmandu, July 4: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home after completing his official visit to Spain.

PM Oli arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Friday evening.

Oli, who went to Spain to attend the 4th International Conference on Finance for Development, returned home from Doha, Qatar, on Friday. During his six-day visit to Spain, Oli held talks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

There was also a bilateral meeting between the President of the Spanish Government (Prime Minister), Pedro Sanchez. Prime Minister Oli, who is leading the Nepali delegation, had left for Spain on Saturday.

