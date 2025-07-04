Kathmandu, July 4: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was on a visit to Spain to attend the 4th International Conference on Finance for Development, is returning home today.

PM Oli will arrive at Tribhuvan International Airport at 3: 45 pm today. Leading the Nepali delegation, Prime Minister Oli left for Spain on Saturday, June 28.

During his stay in Spain, Prime Minister Oli held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. There was also a bilateral meeting between the President of the Spanish Government (Prime Minister), Pedro Sanchez.

He also met with the Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luiz Montenegro.

PM Oli addressed the 4th International Conference on Finance for Development. He chaired a high-level meeting of developing countries. Similarly, PM Oli was an active participant in various discussion sessions.

The Nepali delegation, led by PM Oli,, participated in other side events of the high-level discussions on new ideas on development assistance.

On Thursday, he visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium of the world-famous football club Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain. In addition to the inspection of the Nepali Embassy in Spain, discussions were held with the Nepali community. After concluding his Spain visit, PM Oli left Madrid for Doha, Qatar, on his way to Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service.