Kathmandu, June 4: The Ministry of Urban Development has clarified that there are no plans to break or remove the historic rock formations at Chobhar Gorge in Kathmandu. In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry emphasized that while waste around the gorge — which serves as a vital water outlet — will be cleared, the natural rock structures will remain untouched.

Following repeated flooding in and around Chobhar Gorge during heavy monsoons, the ministry stated that it intends to manage the accumulated waste in the area to prevent future inundation.

Narayan Prasad Mainali, the ministry's spokesperson, stressed that there is no plan to remove the historic rock formations and criticized the spread of misleading information.

"Our primary goal is to remove the waste deposited over time around the gorge, identify potential landslide-prone zones, implement preventive measures, and prepare a long-term action plan based on technical studies," he said. "The ministry has no intention of widening Chobhar Gorge or removing its naturally formed historic rock structures. Spreading such misinformation is inappropriate."

According to Mainali, Chobhar Gorge is the main water outlet point for the Kathmandu Valley. Water from streams and drains across the city accumulates here, and during the monsoon, any blockage in the gorge leads to rising flood risks across different parts of the city.

He further clarified that the ministry, while aiming for sustainable management of the area, will work to preserve the religious, cultural, and historical significance of Chobhar Gorge. Waste management efforts will be undertaken to mitigate flooding without altering the original landscape.

"The work in the Chobhar area will proceed in line with our policy of preserving natural heritage and ensuring public safety," the ministry’s statement read.

The ministry expressed dissatisfaction over the public reactions and speculations circulating on social media and among political circles after the 32nd meeting of the Executive Committee of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, held on June 28, instructed authorities to coordinate with the Nepal Army to take necessary steps to mitigate potential flooding in Chobhar Gorge.

Amid rising public interest in decisions related to disaster risk reduction, the ministry hopes that this clarification will put the controversy to rest.

People's News Monitoring Service