Kathmandu, June 4: During the secretariat meeting of the CPN (Unified Socialist), leaders expressed support for taking disciplinary action against Standing Committee member Ram Kumari Jhakri. Thursday’s meeting discussed her recent remarks concerning party chair Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Party Deputy General Secretary Metmani Chaudhary briefed the meeting on Jhakri’s statements. Several leaders reportedly voiced that disciplinary action should be initiated. “Her remarks about the party and its leadership were quite serious. The matter of taking action was raised,” one leader said. “Most of the leaders seemed to agree that action should be taken against her.”

Last Saturday, during a party program, Jhakri had openly questioned Chair Nepal’s leadership, saying leaders should not flee in times of crisis. “The party is in crisis. Even the chairperson is under crisis. Now what? We must reorganize the party and move forward. We shouldn’t run away just because we face a crisis,” she had said.

Jhakri had also remarked that one "cannot carry a corpse on their shoulder," suggesting the party needed urgent reform. “Let’s hold an early general convention. There’s a legal and constitutional problem with the chairperson. Many other members also face issues,” she said. “We can’t continue to walk around carrying a dead corpse on our shoulders.”

Her statements sparked waves within the party. In response to demands for clarification from party leaders, Jhakri visited the party’s Aloknagar office on Thursday, saying she had not yet received an official letter. She also demanded that she be allowed to speak at the secretariat meeting.

Vice-chair Jagannath Khatiwada stated that the party’s Disciplinary Commission had formally sought a clarification from Jhakri. “The party’s disciplinary body has asked her for an explanation. It has set a deadline, and we trust she will respond within the given timeframe,” he said.

The next meeting has been scheduled for the 22nd. Party leaders said a final decision will be made after reviewing her clarification.

People's News Monitoring Service