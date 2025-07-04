Kathmandu, July 4: Police have arrested 52 people, including six Chinese, for their alleged connection in cryptocurrency transactions and illegally operating a dating app.

A team deployed from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) nabbed them while they were unlawfully operating the call center from a rented house at Lalitpur Metropolitan City-4 and the Meto dating app after registering the 'Social Software Development Company.

The company has rented a house at Kathmandu Metropolitan City-13, Chagal, as its branch from where such illegal activities were being conducted, the CIB informed.

The CIB team seized around Rs 1.4 million, three laptops and 54 mobile sets from the arrestees. Police have started an investigation into the case.

People's News Monitoring Service