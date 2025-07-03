Kathmandu, July 3: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided to launch a nationwide campaign against corruption. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's central working committee held on Thursday (today), informed Chairman Rajendra Lingden.

Similarly, the meeting has formed an election mobilization committee under the leadership of party vice-chairman and MP Dhruba Pradhan targeting the upcoming Rupandehi 3 by-election and has directed the district working committee to send a list to select candidates.

People’s News Monitoring Service.