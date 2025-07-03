By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba are now in Europe. They are busy in one forum after another.

While the Prime Minister participated in multiple international events on global solidarity, sustainable development and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in Seville, Spain, on Monday and Tuesday, Dr. Rana addressed the 44th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome on Monday

PM Oli is in Seville leading a Nepali delegation to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4). He is also engaged in various events organised on the sidelines of the conference.

Speaking at an event on 'Investing in global solidarity: A new vision of development cooperation' convened by Pedro Sanchez, President of Spain, PM Oli highlighted the enduring value of development cooperation.

He noted its importance, especially amidst rising nationalism, protectionism, and global conflicts, and said that development cooperation is not charity; instead, it is a pledge to ensure no one is left behind in the pursuit of progress.

Likewise, he expressed his concerns about the shift from grants to loans, which is likely to affect countries already facing unsustainable debt burdens. Expressing hopes in the 'Sevilla Commitment' adopted on Monday, he expressed his belief that it will translate principles into progress through global solidarity.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, Prime Minister Oli called for bold and urgent action to support the world's Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Highlighting that development aid is drying up, remittance costs remain high, and climate injustice disproportionately affects LDCs, he said, “This is not just a fiscal crisis, it is a human one."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli co-organised and spoke at a side event. The event focused on the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) Initiative was jointly organised by the Governments of Nepal and Burundi in collaboration with the SWA.

Likewise, in Rome, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana called on the international community to support sustainable agricultural systems and provide climate financing for mountainous regions in countries like Nepal.

In her address to the 44th session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) held in Rome on Monday, she urged for grant-based international climate financing to be ensured for Nepal, which is severely affected by climate change, particularly its Himalayan regions.

Meanwhile, speaking at a high-level session on agriculture and food systems, held as part of the session, FM Dr. Rana invited international investors and multinational companies to invest directly in

Nepal's agricultural sector.