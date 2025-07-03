By Kamran Yousaf

Pakistan and China are working on a proposal to establish a new regional organisation that could potentially replace the now-defunct South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Discussions between Islamabad and Beijing are now at an advanced stage as both sides are convinced that a new organisation is need of the hour for regional integration and connectivity, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the development.

The recent trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh held in Kunming, China, was part of those diplomatic maneuvers.

The meeting attended by senior diplomats from three countries was first of its kind that raised eyebrows in India.

The ultimate goal of the meeting in Kunming on June 19 was to invite other South Asian countries, which were part of SAARC, to join the new grouping.

India, according to sources, would be invited to the new proposed forum but given its divergent interests, it is unlikely to respond positively.

Nevertheless, other countries including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan to name a few are expected to be part of the grouping.

The main purpose of the new organisation is to seek greater regional engagement through enhanced trade and connectivity.

If the proposal is materialised, SAARC, which was once dubbed European Union (EU) of South Asia, would be dead as ever.

SAARC could not achieve its stated objectives as it remained hostage to adversarial ties between Pakistan and India.

The regional grouping last held its summit a decade ago. Pakistan was to host the summit in 2016 but India boycotted the meeting in Islamabad. Bangladesh, which was at the time ruled by pro-India Sheikh Hasina Wajid, also joined New Delhi in staying away from the summit.

Since then no serious efforts were made to revive the organisation, though Pakistan was keen to host the summit.

Recently, SAARC was dealt with another fatal blow when India withdrew from offering special visas under the organization to Pakistani businessmen following the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan and China were discussing the proposal of new organization for months and came to the conclusion that like-minded countries should join hands for better future.

India, observers believe, because of its divergent interests finds itself misfit in other regional groupings such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the last two SCO summits. The 10-member security alliance comprises China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and some central Asian States.

The presence of China and Russia often refers the SCO as regional bloc to challenge West. However, India in recent years seems to be at odds with the SCO agenda.

