KATHMANDU, July 3: In the first half of 2025, Nepal saw over 550,000 foreign tourists, with Indian nationals once again leading the influx of international visitors.

As per data released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 577,689 foreign tourists entered Nepal between January and June 2025. This figure marks a slight drop compared to the 583,011 tourists recorded during the same period in 2024. However, Indian tourists continued to dominate the arrival numbers, reaching 147,839 in the six-month period—reaffirming India’s position as Nepal’s primary tourism market.

Breaking down the figures, the United States ranked second with 58,326 visitors, followed by China with 52,514. Other notable source countries included Bangladesh (28,956), the United Kingdom (27,068), Australia (22,095), Thailand (17,634), Sri Lanka (15,432), Germany (14,455), and South Korea (12,726).

In June 2025 alone, Nepal welcomed 76,425 foreign tourists. Of these, 32,662 were from India, again comprising the largest share. The U.S. followed with 9,696 tourists, then China (6,736), Bangladesh (5,449), and the UK (2,284). The NTB also highlighted additional tourist arrivals in June from Australia, Malaysia, Bhutan, Japan, and South Korea.

People's News Monitoring Service