Kathmandu, July 3: Machhapuchhre Bank has been honored with the 'Platinum Award' under the 'Business Model Innovation' category at the 'Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2025'.

The Bank received the award for its excellent work in digital innovation. The 2025 edition of the awards, presented annually by Infosys Finacle, received over 300 nominations in 10 categories from leading banks around the world. The Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards are presented annually with the aim of encouraging technological innovation in the banking sector.

Machhapuchhre Bank has been providing more convenient, secure, and sustainable services to its customers by effectively utilizing the latest technologies in banking services. The bank has been successful in winning this international award as a result of its investments in areas such as digital banking, branchless service access, mobile banking, and adoption of the latest cybersecurity standards.

People’s News Monitoring Service.