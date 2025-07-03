By Our Reporter

The Federal Civil Service Bill, 2080, was passed by a majority of the House of Representatives on Sunday, 15 months after its registration.

However, a day after its endorsement, a foul play by the civil servants was revealed, which has heated the political atmosphere.

Introducing a cooling-off period for the retired civil servant was one of the most contentious issues before its endorsement. The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the parliament exercised a lot to pass the cooling-off provision and succeeded in its mission.

According to the provision, no chief secretary or secretary would be eligible for appointment in constitutional bodies and diplomatic missions for two years after their retirement or resignation. A number of secretaries lobbied against the provision. They even threatened to resign en masse.

But when the parliament committee passed and sent the Bill to the House, these secretaries managed to insert a clause, which virtually nullified the cooling-off provision.

With the revelation of the foul play, now lawmakers and the public are demanding action against the wrongdoers. Lawmakers of Rastriya Swatantra Party have demanded committee chairman Ram Hari Khatiwada's resignation, while others sought strong actions against those involved in the crime, stating that what was done in the Civil Service Bill was not tolerable in the parliamentary system. Probably, the National Assembly will correct this as it is still in the Upper Chamber.

The endorsed bill has amended provisions related to the age limits for entry and retirement in the civil service, the criteria for filling positions, transfers, and conditions for constitutional appointments after retirement.

Besides a two-year cooling-off period, the bill has provisions to raise the age limit for retirement from 58 to 60 years, and a new post of Additional Secretary at the 13th level.

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Rajkumar Gupta, presented the bill, along with the report from the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee.

As the majority of the members of the House of Representatives agreed to the proposal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced the bill’s endorsement.

The Bill was registered in the HoR on March 4, 2024. Following a general discussion, it was sent to the State Affairs Committee for clause-wise deliberation on May 28.

The bill raises the mandatory retirement age for civil servants from 58 to 60 years. However, the retirement age will be raised in phases; it will remain 58 in the first fiscal year, increase to 59 in the second year, and reach 60 from the third year onward.

Likewise, the entry age for the federal civil service has been set at 35 for men and 39 for women. Currently, the entry age is 35 for men and 40 for women.

The alteration of the provision relating to the cooling off period reveals how the bureaucrats resort to illicit means to make any laws in their favour.