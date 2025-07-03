Kathmandu, July 3: A helicopter has been imported for the first time through the Tatopani customs checkpoint. Mountain Helicopter Pvt. Ltd. has brought the helicopter to Nepal through the Tatopani customs checkpoint via China.

Mountain Helicopter Company has stated that the helicopter was loaded on a 40-foot container.

According to the Company, the helicopter was manufactured by Airbus, a French company. It was brought to Nepal via China. It is currently undergoing inspection at the Tatopani customs checkpoint.

People’s News Monitoring Service.