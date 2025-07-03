Kathmandu, June3: – The Department of Foreign Employment has requested 66 Nepali individuals selected to go to Israel as assistant workers (caregivers) to contact the department for signing their employment contracts.

Following a decrease in tensions over the potential war with Iran, Israel has sent the contracts for these 66 individuals, prompting the department to call them in to proceed with visa and other necessary processes.

According to the department, contact dates have been fixed for Ashar 20 (July 4) and Ashar 22 (July 6). Candidates with serial numbers 1 to 33 are to report to the department’s office in Tahachal, Kathmandu, at 10:30 AM on Ashar 20, while those with serial numbers 34 to 66 should report at the same time on Ashar 22.

As per the department’s notice, once the contracts are signed, they will be forwarded to PIBA (the Israeli partner agency), and also submitted to the Consular Division of the Israeli Embassy for visa processing.

Director General Kamal Prasad Bhattarai of the Foreign Employment Department stated that the process to send workers to Israel had been on hold due to the escalated conflict between Israel and Iran. With the situation now easing, the contractual process has resumed.

The department expects employment contracts for other selected Nepali workers to arrive soon as well. In the first batch, 1,000 candidates — 600 women and 400 men — underwent medical examinations, of which 923 passed. These individuals have already completed their pre-departure orientation training and are currently awaiting travel. Once Israel issues their contracts, they will be able to complete their visa procedures and depart for work.

