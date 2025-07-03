By Our Reporter

Amid speculations lasting for months, former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has finally announced her return to active politics.

She made the announcement at a posh ceremony held on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of late Madan Kumar Bhandari in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Speaking at the event in the presence of a large number of the CPN-UML leaders, including senior vice chairman Ishwar Pokharel and vice chair Ram Bahadur Thapa, the former President said that she would dedicate the rest of her life to working for the CPN (UML). Although Prime Minister KP Sharma also addressed the gathering, he did not dare to listen to the shocking announcement and left the venue, citing his flight to Spain the same afternoon.

Spouse of late 'People's Leader' Mandan Bhandari, she also revealed that she renewed her party membership to resume political engagement within the UML.

She was UML vice chairperson before she was elected the President of Nepal in October 2015.

“I have renewed my party membership with the sincere intention of continuing my political journey within the CPN (UML) after being relieved from a different kind of political responsibility,” she said, adding, “Now, I have rejoined the UML family as one of its members, and I take pride in doing so. I have no specific political ambition.”

She also clarified that her return is not driven by personal aspirations, but rather by a commitment to contribute to the party and the nation through the ideals and legacy of Madan Bhandari, who died in a mysterious incident in May 1993.

"I reaffirm my commitment to work together with all of you to realise Madan Bhandari’s aspirations for the nation," she added.

No matter whatever she said on Saturday, she has formally returned to party politics to tame party chairman Oli, who has been handling the party with iron fist by sidelining all his opponents, including most of the founding leaders of the party.

Since Oli's election as the party chairman, most of the founding leaders of the then CPN (ML), which was christened as CPN (UML) after the unification between the CPN (ML) and CPN (Marxists) in 1990, either quit the party or were sidelined. Madhav Kumar Nepal, who led the party for 14 years as party general secretary and later as chairman, former general secretary and chairman Jhalanath Khanal, former vice chairman Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Buusal, and many others are not in the UML as Oli did not tolerate their presence.

Among the founding leaders, only Ishwar Pokharel is in the UML with Oli, but he also stood with Bhandari on Saturday. More surprising was the presence of Ram Bahadur Thapa, who hardly attends public meetings.

Pokharel, who was elected senior party vice president in the 10 the general convention of the party held in Sauraha, not only is backing Bhandari but also challenged Oli's decision to scrap the provision of the retirement age (70 years) in the party. Together with Pokharel, Surendra Pandey, Gokul Banskota, Krishna Gopal Shrestha and others have welcomed the decision of the former president. It is also said that Bishnu Paudel is loyal to Bhandari.

Now with the entry of Bhandari in active party politics, the monopoly of Oli is likely to end in the UML. This is why the leaders close to Oli had applied all measures to prevent Bhandari's entry into the party. But their attempts failed.

Probably, Oli flew to Spain with a heavy head this time. The body language of Oli at the birth anniversary itself showed that he was not happy. Now, Bhandari will emerge as a big headache for Oli. She may also contest the election for the party chairperson, probably against Oli.

The entry will surely strip Oli, preventing him from taking free flights in the party.

Before announcing her return to party politics, the former President did adequate homework. She visited Jhapa and evaluate the strength of Oli. In Morang, she managed to defeat Oli's candidate in the district committee. When she drew a large crowd of UML leaders in his home town in Jhapa, Oli indirectly attacked her.

She also visited China, where she received a warm welcome. A section of political Pundits argued that Bhandari received strong backing from China to bring the left forces together, which cannot be denied. The Nepal Communist Party was formed after the 2017 elections by unifying CPN-UML and the Maoist Centre broke because of Oli. As such, such arguments hold water.

Now with the entry of Bidya, the UML leaders and cadres will surely divide into two factions. Those fed up with Oli's dictatorial rule will join Bhandari's camp and those who want a single communist party will also stand with Bhandari. Likewise, those who have felt Oli did injustice to many leaders will also be with Bhandari. Above all, those cadres who want to save the party will be with Bhandari. Over the years, the popularity of Oli has waned significantly among the masses, and Bhandari and those unhappy with Oli have cashed in on the situation. They now have no strong alternative to Oli, whom Oli cannot sideline easily.