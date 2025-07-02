Kathmandu, June 2: The Society of Economic Journalists-Nepal (SEJON) has declined a Rs 10 million government grant allocated under the operational budget for the fiscal year 2025/26 by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

SEJON President Sujan Oli stated that the executive committee, during its meeting on Tuesday, unanimously agreed—based on clear reasons—that the grant should not be accepted. The organization clarified it neither sought such funding from the ministry nor has it ever accepted any unconditional financial support from it.

Reaffirming its commitment to fiscal accountability, SEJON highlighted its ongoing role—together with its member journalists—in monitoring government spending and advocating for responsible financial governance. Accepting the grant, the group stressed, would undermine its institutional principles and historical stance.

“In a time when the state is struggling with a financial crisis and must prioritize basic public services and critical needs, accepting taxpayer money would contradict our ethical and professional responsibilities,” read a statement signed by President Oli.

The ministry had previously decided to provide Rs 10 million each to economic journalists' associations.

People’s News Monitoring Service