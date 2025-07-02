KATHMANDU, July 2: Nepal Police has initiated an investigation into Sumire Tours and Travels, a Kathmandu-based agency accused of defrauding thousands of Nepalis by collecting billions of rupees under the guise of providing visit visas to Japan.

The Human Trafficking Bureau began the probe after lawmaker Ram Hari Khatiwada raised the issue in the House of Representatives on June 28, alleging the company had operated the scam for over a decade. Despite mounting political pressure, Nepal Police spokesperson DIG Binod Ghimire said no formal complaint has been registered so far. “We monitor issues raised in Parliament, but we don’t investigate without an official complaint,” he clarified.

Police have been gathering information from the agency directly rather than from the Department of Immigration, though no substantial evidence has been found yet.

In Parliament, Khatiwada accused unnamed individuals of using illicit earnings from such scams to fund political careers and disrupt House proceedings. “Who owns Sumire Tours? This company has sent thousands to Japan, raked in billions, and bought influence. We need a fair probe,” he demanded.

In response, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Acting President Dol Prasad Aryal admitted ownership of Sumire Tours but rejected the allegations as baseless. “I run an honest business. If someone claims we defrauded them, let them bring proof,” Aryal said, urging the Speaker to strike Khatiwada’s remarks from the parliamentary record.

Aryal also lashed out at his critics, accusing them of hypocrisy and past misconduct. “Those who once faked documents are now pointing fingers in Parliament,” he said.

Amid rising controversy, Yuvraj Saphal filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, demanding an investigation into Aryal’s alleged involvement in human trafficking and visa fraud.