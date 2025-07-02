Kathmandu, June 2: Exactly one year ago on this day (17th Asar), Nepal’s two largest parliamentary parties—Nepali Congress and CPN-UML—reached an understanding to form a coalition government. In doing so, they challenged the conventional parliamentary norm that the first and second largest parties shouldn’t jointly form a government. However, instead of focusing on governance, the alliance shifted attention toward a major issue—constitutional amendment.

Yet, even after a year, the constitutional amendment issue remains confined to a clause in their seven-point agreement. No substantial debate has begun, and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to defer the amendment discussion for five years has raised questions about the alliance’s credibility. Congress continues to claim that the PM’s remark was personal and reiterates its commitment to the amendment issue.

The government has been largely inactive regarding the amendment. Despite an agreement on February 15 (Falgun 3, 2081 BS) to form a task force for the amendment, no such official team has been created.

Clause 2 of the seven-point deal states: “The national consensus government shall review the strengths, weaknesses, and complexities observed in the implementation of the Constitution and accordingly prioritize necessary amendments and legal reforms to ensure political stability.”

Yet, no concrete steps have been taken, and the government appears clueless about when or how to proceed. A senior Congress leader noted, “After the PM's remarks, internal hesitation increased, and the issue has faded. Not all provisions need amending—some could just be addressed through laws.”

Oli’s deferment to 2087 BS has also dampened Congress’s urgency, despite its leaders contradicting his statement publicly. Both parties now appear to be passing the buck, with no substantial dialogue on the matter.

Within Congress, the issue remains under scrutiny. At a recent Central Committee meeting, leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala questioned party president Sher Bahadur Deuba (also a signatory to the deal and a future PM-in-waiting) on the status of the amendment. While Deuba is expected to respond, insiders say he lacks the moral authority to do so. UML, on the other hand, has largely ceased internal discussions on the issue.

As the key proponents and signatories of the constitutional amendment agenda, both Congress and UML now face criticism for their inaction. Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi admitted that neither party has shown ownership:“Neither Congress nor UML took initiative. It’s unfortunate. The amendment was a central issue in the seven-point deal, yet nothing has happened.”

Nidhi emphasized the need to first identify short-, medium-, and long-term amendment priorities and build cross-party consensus before proceeding. He questioned the PM’s reasoning behind the 2087 timeline, noting that Congress has always stood in favor of necessary changes since the constitution’s promulgation.

He added that if the issue remains stagnant, Congress will advance it after Deuba becomes Prime Minister—scheduled for the upcoming Poush (in six months), per the agreement.

UML leader Chhabilal Bishwakarma also expressed disappointment over the lack of discussion:

“This hasn’t entered formal parliamentary discourse, but the external pressure is encouraging. Still, the absence of formal progress is regrettable.”

He cautioned against raising such a sensitive issue hastily, stating:

“It was raised emotionally during the alliance formation, without enough thought. That was premature. If we are to push it again, we must first do the necessary homework.”

Calling constitutional amendment a complex issue, Bishwakarma stressed the importance of broader consensus and public ownership for it to move forward.

When Congress-UML raised the amendment agenda through their deal, the main opposition—CPN (Maoist Centre)—had raised serious concerns, even warning of a “regressive threat.” However, the Maoist Centre maintains that it supports amendments so long as they align with progressive values. General Secretary Dev Prasad Gurung stated:

“We’re always in favor of constitutional amendment, but it must promote the system and forward movement.”

Another opposition party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has already formed a working group named "Constitutional Amendment Suggestion Task Force–2081" under Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar to develop proposals.

Meanwhile, Madhes-based parties have united under a “Federal Democratic Front” and initiated discussions. Other parties like CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have also prepared amendment lists.

Yet, due to the passivity of the two main signatories—Congress and UML—no meaningful progress has been made.

