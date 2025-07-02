By P.R. Pradhan

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli—also chairman of the CPN–UML—has increasingly demonstrated authoritarian tendencies, with his current coalition government exhibiting autocratic behavior reminiscent of Lenin’s power consolidation. Today, UML and Nepali Congress loyalists appear dominant across the civil service, constitutional bodies, and judiciary.

It’s alleged that Law Minister Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya has been influencing judges through phone calls to steer court outcomes. The government’s negative attitude towards media and social media criticism has intensified: Drishti Weekly's editor Shrestha—once an Oli supporter during party elections—was later arrested on contempt of court charges after turning critic. He and his assistant were released on NPR 25,000 bail. Similarly, TikToker Rama Basnet, who criticized the Oli administration, was arrested and freed on Rs 30,000 bail after several days.

On March 28 in Tinkune, security forces used tear gas and live rounds against pro-monarchy demonstrators. Two people died—one was photojournalist Suresh Rajak, who was burned inside a building set ablaze and died while filming; the other was Sabin Maharjan, shot and killed by police. Over 45 others were injured. Authorities imposed a curfew and deployed both police and army units in Tinkune and surrounding areas. Durga Prasai and other pro-monarchy leaders were arrested, held in custody for over 60 days, and some activists including Prasain remanded to judicial jail, the rest under the police custody were released on bail.

Despite repeated demand from the RPP to form an investigative commission, the government remains unresponsive. Instead, state-aligned media portrays pro-monarchy activists as violent instigators. Senior RPP figures such as Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shumsher Rana also face legal action.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak is implicated in the “visit-visa” human trafficking scandal, but under his own party’s aegis—and with PM Oli's backing—he’s refused to step down. The Maoist Center has stopped demanding his resignation, allegedly due to a secret deal protecting Agni Sapkota, their senior leader accused in a murder case. Meanwhile, the government appears to have neutralized opposition backlash: RSP and RPP's parliamentary boycotts are being ignored, and the Speaker seems to follow directives from the UML.

Nepal’s leadership—regardless of party—is accused of widespread policy-based corruption and profiteering. Public services are neglected as politicians prioritize self-enrichment. Youth, already weary from anomalies, are venting frustrations online. Analysts warn that once the monsoon and harvest seasons pass, large-scale street protests may erupt.

In short, the current administration exhibits authoritarian, autocratic, and corrupt governance. With rising public discontent—and no visible institutional checks—Nepal appears poised at the threshold of significant civic unrest.