Kathmandu, July 2: Nepal has expressed objection to the construction of a temporary outpost by India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Maitri (Friendship) Bridge in Raxaul, located on the Nepal-India border in Parsa district. The move by the Indian border security force to set up a temporary post near the bridge prompted concerns from the Nepali side regarding cross-border movement and bilateral sensitivity.

The temporary post was reportedly set up under the pretext of searching for a suspicious individual who allegedly entered India from Nepal. Following this development, local transit at the bridge has become increasingly difficult. Ganesh Aryal, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Parsa, confirmed that the Nepali authorities are aware of the temporary outpost being set up by the SSB. He said, "We are aware of the SSB’s activity at Maitri Bridge. We are currently in talks to resolve the issue and have requested an alternative solution, as the post has created difficulties in cross-border movement."

On Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Armed Police Force (APF) Lokendra Subba from the Nepali side formally requested that India consider alternative measures rather than erecting a barrier that obstructs movement. Jayaprakash Khetan, chairperson of the Green City Community Police Service in Birgunj’s Adarshanagar, also urged Indian authorities to halt construction and facilitate smoother movement.

Nepali officials have cautioned that such unilateral actions by the SSB could strain the friendly ties between Nepal and India. However, Nepal’s Armed Police Force, which is tasked with border security, has not issued any official statement on the matter.

“We are currently looking into the issue. So far, our subordinate offices in Parsa have not submitted any detailed reporting on the SSB's temporary outpost,” said Shailendra Thapa, Deputy Spokesperson for the Armed Police Force.

India, on the other hand, has claimed that the move was prompted by suspicions that Pakistani, Chinese, and Iranian nationals may have crossed into Indian territory via Nepal. However, the Nepali side has firmly denied such claims, stating that no suspicious foreign nationals have crossed the border from Nepal into India recently. This is not the first time the SSB has set up a temporary checkpoint in the area.

Community leader Khetan reiterated that such measures cause unnecessary trouble to the public and called for their immediate removal. "Around six months ago, the SSB had set up a similar checkpoint. When a local resident was assaulted by them, we informed the Indian embassy, and the checkpoint was subsequently removed," Khetan said. “Now they’ve returned and are trying to set up again. Armed personnel should not be stationed on the Friendship Bridge. We’ve informed the local administration and also notified the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu,” he added

The incident has raised concerns not only about cross-border mobility but also about diplomatic conduct at a time when both nations have emphasized maintaining cordial border relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service