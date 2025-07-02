Kathmandu, June 2: Central members of the Nepali Congress have criticized the government led by KP Oli, saying it has failed to function effectively. On the second day of the party’s central committee meeting held on Tuesday, speakers expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s inability to move forward in line with the seven-point agreement between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML.

Though the current government was formed with the support of the Nepali Congress, members questioned its effectiveness and raised concerns over the performance of ministers representing the party. Central member Arjun Narsingh KC said that the Congress's identity within the ruling coalition has diminished.

Stating that the Congress cannot gain momentum under the current circumstances, KC told reporters after the meeting that both the government and the party should be guided by policy, not personalities. Likewise, central member NP Saud complained that the government had failed to operate based on the seven-point agreement and questioned its relevance and future direction.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak argued that seeking an alternative to the current coalition, which was formed with Congress support, would be counterproductive for the party. He emphasized the need for Congress to work towards strengthening the coalition by including other parties, as it would benefit both the country and the party.

Stressing that the coalition must be steered properly to serve the party's interests, Lekhak warned during the meeting, “If we start talking about alternatives now, we will never reach our destination.”

Central member Uday Shumsher Rana remarked that party leaders, both inside and outside Parliament, were acting irresponsibly and needed to be kept in check. Referring to the haphazard budget of Bagmati Province, he suggested that the party should establish a mechanism to ensure proper direction.

Another central member, Nain Singh Mahar, demanded that the date for the party’s 15th General Convention be set immediately. He argued that uncertainty surrounding the convention had created confusion within party ranks and weakened organizational dynamism. He called for the long-overdue general conventions of the party’s sister organizations to be held without further delay.

Party spokesperson and leader Prakash Sharan Mahat confirmed that members had raised concerns about the government’s effectiveness. Pointing to issues in the budget process, Mahat emphasized that the party’s presence in government must be impactful and acknowledged members’ worries over internal shortcomings and errors.

Other central members who shared their views at the meeting included Ramesh Rijal, Uma Regmi, Jip Chirring Lama, Arjun Prasad Joshi, Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, Devendra Raj Kandel, Dila Sangraula, Kiran Yadav, Laxmi Pariyar, Krishna Kishore Ghimire, Tek Prasad Gurung, Chandra Bahadur KC, Man Bahadur Nepali, Dilman Pakhrin, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Binod Kumar Chaudhary, Guru Baral, Urmila Nepal KC, Sita Kumari Rana, Radha Ghale, Sita Devi Devkota, Sharda Paudel, and invited member Pushpa Raj Parajuli.

The next session of the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:30 PM.

