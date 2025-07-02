What are our domestic policies? Our internal security approach? Our foreign policy? Our external security posture? The truth is: we’re living in a grand illusion.

Elsewhere in the world, state actors are preparing for—or already waging—conflict:

The Israel–Iran war rages in Gaza, with thousands of civilian casualties. The Russia–Ukraine war drags on interminably. India and Pakistan engaged in a recent “surgical” exchange. Simultaneously, India, China, and Pakistan have increased defense budgets, NATO nations plan further military expansion—fueling a global arms race with advanced weaponry. Yet at a time when national security should be paramount, our own leaders are mired in internal power struggles, seemingly oblivious to global turmoil. As developing nations divert foreign aid into armaments, Nepal’s tenuous financial situation—already strained by a costly political structure—faces mounting risk.

Empirical studies have shown that defense spending can stunt growth in developing countries by diverting resources from critical public sectors like education and health. For Nepal, escalating global militarization threatens to reduce foreign aid, increase debt, and jeopardize social development.

We must slash wasteful spending and clearly define: Foreign policy – recommitting to non-alignment. Security doctrine – distancing from geopolitical rivalries. Peace initiatives – reviving the historic “Zone of Peace” vision.

In 1975, King Birendra proposed that Nepal be declared a “Zone of Peace,” aiming to institutionalize neutrality, non-aggression, and sovereignty between India and China. It was internationally supported—recognized by over 116 nations—though ultimately stalled due to geopolitical concerns, especially India’s. Now, with multipolar tensions mounting, scholars argue that reviving this initiative could serve as a strategic anchor for Nepal, reinforcing neutrality and sovereignty.

To avoid becoming collateral damage in a global pendulum swing toward militarization, Nepal should: Reaffirm non-alignment and abstain from alliance-driven arms purchases. Reintroduce the Zone of Peace proposal in international forums. Cut non-productive government expenditure—prioritizing public welfare over political patronage. Redirect resources toward development, poverty alleviation, and human security.

In short: the rest of the world is armoring up; we’re wasting time on internal power games. Nepal needs a distinct, principled stance rooted in non-alignment and peaceful coexistence—and it starts with rekindling the enlightened vision of the Zone of Peace.