Kathmandu, July 1: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) observed its 67th anniversary today (Tuesday) at the premises of the Corporation's central office in a grand manner with the chief guest of Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey.

On the occasion of the 67th anniversary, the Minister and the executive chairman of the Corporation participated in the Akash Bhairab Puja. On the occasion, the new data center built by the Corporation was inaugurated by the chief guest. A morning walk-a-thon program started from the central office of the Corporation, with the participation of the Minister, executive chairman and the staffers, via the Bhugol Park, Ratnapark, Bhadrakali, Sundhara.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pandey said that Nepal Airlines Corporation is of historical importance and is the backbone of the nation's tourism sector and expressed the commitment of the Government of Nepal to always be with it for its development. He directed the management and employees of the Corporation to work objectively, factually and result-oriented. At the same time, he said that the strengthening of the Corporation is indispensable for the overall development of the airspace.

Similarly, addressing the program, the Executive Chairman of the corporation, Ubraj Adhikari, informed about the achievements made so far, and mentioned that the Public Procurement Regulations are the main obstacle to the progress of the Corporation. He urged the Minister to take the initiative for the approval, as the date for the amendment of these regulations has already been submitted to the Public Procurement Office.

He directed the officers and employees to work hand in hand to realize the objectives and dreams of the Corporation. He emphasized the need to maintain reliability through accessible, reliable and regular service, giving priority to safe flight to increase the confidence of the citizens. Stating that the main problem of the Corporation is the scarcity of aircraft, he said that at least two narrow-body aircraft should be leased to regularize the service of 10 international destinations, as well as the Guangzhou and Sydney sectors. He expressed hope for facilitation from the Ministry and the Government of Nepal. He also demanded that the ground handling service being carried out by the Corporation should be made available to the Corporation for at least 15 years. The program was enthusiastically attended by senior officials of the Corporation, employees and concerned people.

On the occasion of the 67th anniversary, the Corporation organized a blood donation program, table tennis competition, open poetry recitation competition and friendly football tournament under various week-long programs.