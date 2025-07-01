Kathmandu, July 1: The number of Nepalis flying abroad on visit visas has significantly dropped after the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) launched an investigation into illegal money extortion at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to Immigration Department Director General Govinda Rijal, the daily number of outbound travelers has declined from 9,000–10,000 to around 6,000–7,000. He attributes this to stricter checks on travelers lacking complete documentation.

Despite the ongoing probe, reports emerged of some youths still flying abroad, prompting tighter enforcement, which further reduced visit visa departures. Airfares to destinations like Dubai have also decreased recently.

Earlier, under Joint Secretary Tirtharaj Bhattarai's tenure as airport immigration chief, it was revealed that 212 Indian nationals were sent abroad without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) over a four-month period. The Indian Embassy took note, and stricter rules were imposed on Indian travelers using Kathmandu as a transit hub.

The CIAA is still investigating several irregularities, including forged NOCs and facilitation of outbound travel for criminal suspects. Among them is the case of Jaggeshwar Shah—wanted in India for smuggling over 95 kg of gold—who flew to Dubai despite being blacklisted. The Indian Embassy had formally requested both Shah and his son Asif be flagged in Nepal’s immigration system. Records show they were blacklisted on March 19, 2025, yet Jaggeshwar managed to fly the very next day. Asif had already left Nepal before the request was filed.

Though the Home Ministry formed a committee to investigate, the escape was dismissed as a "technical error" after removing two officials from duty.

The CIAA had been conducting a covert probe for over six weeks following reports of an organized racket extorting money from outbound visit visa holders. On May 18, they launched a covert operation. But on the third day, the Home Ministry got wind of the operation, and Bhattarai was suddenly transferred. The CIAA raided the office the next day and took him into custody.

This abrupt transfer raised questions about Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak's role, especially after it was revealed that staff in his secretariat were previously involved in visit visa scams. The CIAA seized three of Bhattarai’s mobile phones and released him later that evening.

People's News Monitoring Service