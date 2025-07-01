KATHMANDU, July 1: Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has called on the international community to extend stronger support for sustainable agricultural systems in countries like Nepal, especially those with mountainous terrains vulnerable to climate change. Speaking at the 44th General Assembly of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome on Monday, she emphasized the urgent need for grant-based international climate finance tailored to the unique challenges faced by high-altitude regions.

Dr. Deuba highlighted that Himalayan nations, including Nepal, are among the most affected by the climate crisis but remain largely overlooked in global climate funding and adaptation strategies. "The severe impacts of climate change on mountainous areas demand immediate attention from the international community," she asserted.

Underscoring agriculture’s central role in Nepal’s economy, Dr. Deuba noted that the sector accounts for 23 percent of the country’s GDP and sustains nearly two-thirds of the population. She stressed that agriculture is key to ensuring food security, improving nutrition, reducing poverty, and fostering rural development.

Despite global commitments, the vision of a hunger-free world by 2030 remains out of reach, she said, citing ongoing challenges such as pandemics, climate disruptions, economic uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions.

Dr. Deuba advocated for the promotion of sustainable and resilient agricultural practices in mountain regions, which she said are not only vital for local livelihoods but also critical for preserving biodiversity, securing global food systems, and maintaining ecological balance.

She appealed for partnerships to enhance farmers’ access to early warning systems and urged FAO to intensify collaboration with Nepal to promote sustainable mountain agriculture. Furthermore, she expressed Nepal’s readiness to share experiences and learn from other nations in expanding inclusive agricultural practices. Highlighting the importance of women and youth in farming, she reaffirmed Nepal’s commitment to scaling up innovative, successful approaches in line with FAO's ‘Four Betters’ vision—better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.

People’s News Monitoring Service