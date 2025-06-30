Kathmandu, June 30: Rastriya Prajatantra Party chairman Rajendra Lingden has said that the party is determined to carry the movement and party organisation together.

Chairman Lingden today held a meeting with the heads of various central departments under the party and discussed various issues, including departmental activities, party plans, and the work to be done by the departments. On the occasion, he also took a briefing on the activities of various departments and future plans.

At the meeting, Chairman Lingden presented an example of how the RRP can become a strong force in line with public sentiment when people's trust in big and old parties is eroding and the new ones are also becoming directionless. RRP is in the movement, every activity of the party will be movement-focused, said Chairman Lingden.

RPP has also made a circular to celebrate King Gyanendra's birthday as part of the movement and all the party machinery to be active on the king's birthday. Creating public opinion in favor of the king and the royal institution is the religion of the royal institution supporters, in line with this, RPP is going to celebrate the king's birthday in a special way, said Lingden.