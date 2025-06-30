Kathmandu, June 30: Nabaraj Subedi, coordinator of the United People’s Movement for restoration of the Hindu Kingdom, has appealed to all the countrymen to celebrate former King Gyanendra’s 79th auspicious birthday grandly.

“We call upon the people of Nepal to celebrate the 79th birth anniversary of Maharajadhiraja Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shahdev on Asar 23 (July 7) by organizing grand ceremonies nationwide,” Subedi has stated in a statement.

“We have a golden history of upholding the nation, nationality, national unity and integrity by overcoming various challenges together with kings and people. We request the well-wishers and the organizations to carry out various programs, including lighting candles, throughout the country on the auspicious birthday of Maharaja Gyenendra on July 7” Subedi stated.

Subedi has requested all the well-wishers to attend the ceremony to be held at the Nirmal Niwas from 11 am to 2 pm to offer their best wishes and greetings to Maharaja Gyanendra.

People’s News Monitoring Service.