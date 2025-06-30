Kathmandu, June 30: Under the initiative of Health Minister Pradeep Poudel, an agreement is going to be signed with India for Indian support in Nepal’s health sector. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Health regarding the framework of cooperation in the health sector and Nepal's agreement and understanding with India for the development and expansion of Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

There will now be an agreement on the framework between the two countries. During the visit of Minister Poudel to India on October 7 last year, his Indian counterpart, J.P. Nadda, agreed to the Indian cooperation in the health sector.

Minister Poudel had requested his Indian counterpart for a 300-bed structure at the G.P. Koirala National Respiratory Center, the only health treatment center in Nepal, in Dulegonda, Tanahu.

The Ministry has started preparations to sign the framework during the visit of the Indian Health Minister, who is expected to visit Nepal soon.

Similarly, India will support Nepal's health workers in study, training and capacity-building opportunities in India.

There is a proposal in the draft that medicines produced in India can be purchased through a G-to-G deal at affordable prices to the citizens of Nepal.

Similarly, Nepal is ready to sign an agreement to facilitate treatment in India for patients who cannot be treated in Nepal.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also approved the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India for the development and expansion of Ayurveda and Traditional Medicine in Nepal.

Minister Poudel raised this issue in various talks with India. Ayurveda, which is also a priority in India, will now open the way for health workers to get skill development opportunities in India. India is ready to sign a MoU with Nepal for cooperation in the development of Ayurveda and alternative manpower, transfer of technology and skills.

