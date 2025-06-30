Kathmandu, June 30: Global IME Bank Limited launched rice farming loans on the occasion of the National Paddy Day on June 29.

In the budget statement of the government for the fiscal year 2082/83, the government has announced to make the country self-sufficient in paddy production. To support the government’s initiative, the bank launch paddy farming loans with the aim of supporting the strategy to make the country self-reliant in rice production within the next two years.

Under this plan, farmers will be able to obtain loans of up to 2 million rupees from the bank to purchase rice seeds, chemical and organic fertilizers, agricultural tools, and other necessary agricultural materials.

It has been stated that this loan scheme has been made public to make proper use of arable land by cultivating rice, increasing farmers' income, and encouraging farmers to make agriculture a respectable and commercial occupation.

People's News Monitoring Service.