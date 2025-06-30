Kathmandu, June 30: Deepak Khadka, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, has urged the Nepali community in China to invest in energy and other sectors in the homeland.

Minister Khadka, who is on a visit to China, stated during his address while observing the Trade Fest in Beijing that the government will take responsibility for investment security.

Minister Khadka expressed the belief that Nepal, being a country with immense potential in water resources, can achieve economic prosperity through the energy sector, saying, “Wherever Nepalis may be, their love is always for Nepal. The government has already created an investment-friendly environment. Now we all must unite to work towards the development of the country.”

Minister Khadka said that the government has set a target to produce 28,500 megawatts of hydropower by the year 2035, and it has been assured that more than 15,000 megawatts of electricity will be exported to India and other third countries.

Similarly, it was mentioned that Nepal is currently selling 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh and has an agreement to increase that amount to 5,000 megawatts next year.

Khadka expressed commitment to pass the water resource and electricity bill soon during the discussion in Parliament, clarifying that efforts are being made to create an investment-friendly environment by removing policy ambiguities. According to him, the government is moving forward with a clear policy and action plan for the country's development by publishing the Energy Development Roadmap 2081.

During the meeting, representatives of the Nepali community emphasized that the government should prioritize investment security, recalling past experiences. They expressed their readiness for cooperation, praising the clear vision demonstrated by the government in the energy sector and the initiatives taken by Minister Khadka.

People’s News Monitoring Service.