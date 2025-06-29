Kathmandu, June 29: The race for vice-chancellor positions at Nepal’s four leading health science institutions has drawn well-known and controversial figures from the medical sector. Senior doctors, former health secretaries, and ex-vice-chancellors are vying for the top posts at Patan, Pokhara, Karnali, and BP Koirala Health Science Academies, which have all remained without leadership since March.

The Ministry of Health formed a recommendation committee led by Minister Pradeep Poudel on May 27 to fill the vacancies. Members include Dr. RP Bichha of the National Planning Commission and Health Secretary Dr. Vikas Devkota. On June 18, the committee invited applications for a week.

Applications poured in: 17 for Pokhara, 15 for Karnali, 13 for BP Koirala in Dharan, and 10 for Patan — totaling 55 candidates. The applicant list includes prominent names — some with a legacy of past controversies, from employee protests during their tenure to public scandals.

Notables include former Medical Education Commission vice-chair Dr. Shrikrishna Giri, former Health Secretary Dr. Roshan Pokharel, former NHRC chair Dr. Gehanath Baral, and cardiologist Dr. Ramesh Koirala. Past vice-chancellors Dr. Bharat Bahadur Khattri and Dr. Gyanendra Giri have reapplied, despite earlier controversies.

Each institution has specific eligibility criteria. For Karnali, candidates must have at least a postgraduate medical degree and associate professorship or 10th-level government experience. The other three require professorship or 11th-level government service. However, with Minister Poudel currently in Thailand, the process is on hold.

According to Dr. Devkota, the selection will involve three stages — initial screening, shortlisting, and final presentation. Criteria include academic qualifications, leadership experience, research involvement, and strategic vision.

Among the applicants, Dr. Giri claimed familiarity with Karnali from his time at the Medical Education Commission and expressed intent to turn it into a model institution. Dr. Baral and the recently retired Additional Secretary, Dr. Dipendraraman Singh, applied for Patan. Singh was swiftly appointed to head Sukraraj Tropical Hospital after retirement.

Dr. Pokharel, a veteran mental health administrator, applied for BP Koirala, citing urgent need for governance reforms there. Cardiologist Dr. Koirala applied for both BP and Pokhara. Dr. Sangita Bhandari, former vice-chancellor of Rapti Institute — whose term was marred by controversy over misuse of institutional funds — applied to BP and Patan.

Dr. Gyanendra Giri, previously ousted amid protests by staff and students over his credentials, is seeking reappointment at BP Koirala. Officials suggest the selection process there may be the most contentious, with many applicants leveraging political connections.

Former IOM Dean Dr. Jagadish Agrawal emphasized the need for merit-based selection. “The vice-chancellor role is critical to reforming Nepal’s health education. Political interference should be avoided,” he said. “We need the right person in the right place.”

People's News Monitoring Service