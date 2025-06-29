KATHMANDU, June 29 — President Ramchandra Paudel and First Lady Sabita Paudel participated in a symbolic rice plantation ceremony at Sheetal Niwas on Saturday, commemorating Asar 15, Nepal’s National Paddy Day. The annual celebration marks the onset of the rice planting season and pays tribute to the country’s agricultural heritage.

During the event, President Paudel underscored the urgency of transforming Nepal’s traditional subsistence farming into a modern, commercialized sector. “Agriculture must not merely be viewed as a means of survival—it should be embraced as a dignified and sustainable profession,” he said, calling for increased investment in agricultural technology, irrigation, infrastructure, and youth engagement.

The President also used the occasion to highlight the broader social and economic significance of farming. By getting his hands muddy alongside farmers, he said he intended to symbolize respect for agricultural labor and the pivotal role of farmers as “the providers of our nation’s grain.”

“Respecting labor in all forms is essential for national progress,” he said, reiterating that honoring farmers means valuing the roots of the economy.

After the planting, the participants shared a traditional meal of dahi-chiura (curd and beaten rice), a cultural staple of Asar 15 symbolizing hope for a good harvest.

Despite the government’s pledge to boost self-reliance in food production, Nepal imported nearly Rs 39 billion worth of paddy and rice in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year—highlighting the pressing need to address low productivity and systemic inefficiencies in the agricultural sector.

People's News Monitoring Service