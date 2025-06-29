Kathmandu, June 29: Prabhu Sah, the chairperson of the Aam Janata Party (AJP), tore up a copy of the Civil Service Bill in parliament.

Sah shredded the bill in protest, saying that it does not treat all citizens equally. Expressing that he could not stand as a witness to the passage of such a bill, he tore it at the parliamentary rostrum.

"Now, will the poor no longer be allowed to take civil service exams?" he asked. "Should we say now that no one will clean toilets, no one will serve as peons, no one will work as drivers? And if they do, is their life not worth living?"

He argued that the bill fails to protect the interests of those working at the lower levels, even though its purpose should be to safeguard the vulnerable.

"But today, we cannot accept a bill that makes those [unclassified staff at lower levels] cry," Sah added. "I cannot be a witness to something that brings tears to the eyes of the Nepali people. I also urge fellow lawmakers not to be part of this."

With those words, he announced his decision to boycott the session, tore the bill, and walked away from the rostrum.

