Kathmandu, June 29: As Nepal celebrates the 22nd National Rice Day on June 29 (Asar 15) with the slogan “Intensification in Rice Cultivation: Food Security and Self-Reliance,” official data highlights a concerning reality—rice and paddy imports have reached Rs 38.94 billion in the first 11 months of FY 2024/25.

According to the Department of Customs, Nepal imported 753,305 metric tons of rice and paddy from Shrawan to Jestha—Rs 11 billion more than the same period last year.

Stagnant domestic production is blamed on fallow land, poor irrigation, lack of quality seeds, and fertilizer shortages. Indian rice imports surged this year after India eased buffer stock export restrictions.

Prakash Kumar Sanjel, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, said declining cultivation areas and rising consumer demand for fine, aromatic rice have worsened the situation. This year’s yield was 5.94 million tons, while annual demand is about 7 million tons.

Imports now come from the US, Japan, Thailand, and even Namibia. Changing food preferences have pushed per capita consumption to 138 kg—well above the estimated 121 kg requirement. Experts say raising productivity from the current 4.2 tons per hectare to 5–6 tons could reduce dependency. They urge better seeds, timely fertilizer, and mechanization.

To address the gap, the government has launched a Rs 330 million program to expand Chaite Dhan cultivation in 22 Terai districts, aiming to boost production by 1.2 million tons.