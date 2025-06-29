Kathmandu, 29 June: Rastrita Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-N) chairman Kamal Thapa said that the movement for the restoration of the institution of monarchy and the Hindu kingdom will resume shortly.

The movement also aims to free the country from corrupt rulers and restore the Hindu nation.

Addressing the training program of the party's sister organization, National Youth Front Nepal, Thapa also directed the youth front to prepare at least 5,000 committed volunteers to get the movement. He also mentioned that the people will support the movement as the rulers are moving ahead with totalitarian thinking, saying that there has been misrule, rampant loot, and anarchism in the country.

Saying that republicanism, secularism and federalism were forcibly imposed against the aspiration of the Nepali people, Thapa alleged that the parties are carrying the heavy load imposed by the foreigners.

Saying that a few people have captured the state institutions, Thapa made it clear that no one should be worried about the restoration of the institution of monarchy, as the institution and democracy can go together. Thapa also said that the king and the people together have a far-reaching vision and plan to transform the country's economic, social and political transformation.

He was of the opinion that the younger generation is frustrated by the present anarchism and will support the movement.

People’s News Monitoring Service.