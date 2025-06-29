Kathmandu, June 28 – The House of Representatives on Saturday passed the Nepal Citizenship (Second Amendment) Bill, 2082 BS, by majority vote, aiming to end years of statelessness for children of Nepali mothers. Tabled by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the bill allows children to acquire citizenship through their mothers—even when the father's identity is unknown.

Minister Lekhak said the bill addresses longstanding legal gaps and incorporates past Supreme Court rulings directing that citizenship be granted through either parent. He emphasized its significance for children born abroad to Nepali women, many of whom return to Nepal only to find their children without legal identity.

Under the new provisions, children residing in Nepal, born to Nepali mothers abroad, who do not hold foreign citizenship or passports, and whose fathers are untraceable, will be eligible for naturalized citizenship upon self-declaration. The bill also introduces identity cards for minors under 16 if either parent is Nepali.

Lawmakers widely welcomed the legislation. Prakash Jwala called it a long-overdue step toward gender equality and national inclusion. Jwala Kumari Sah stressed the bill’s alignment with national security and sovereignty, noting its potential to aid stateless children of mixed parentage. Prem Suwal acknowledged the bill’s merits but urged efforts to identify fathers, especially in border regions facing documentation issues.

Ram Krishna Yadav highlighted its potential to resolve deep-rooted citizenship issues in the Tarai. Ranju Kumari Jha pointed out that the bill fulfills a Supreme Court directive on maternal-based citizenship.

However, some lawmakers, including Chitra Bahadur KC, raised concerns that cross-border complexities may persist, requiring broader political and diplomatic solutions.

The bill drew support from a wide range of lawmakers, reflecting strong consensus on the need for reform.

