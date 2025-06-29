Kathmandu, June 29: According to the health ministry run by Hamas, at least 81 people have been killed and 400 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital and eyewitnesses reported that 11 people, including a child, were killed in a strike near a stadium in Gaza City.

A video verified by the BBC shows people digging through sand with their hands and shovels in an attempt to recover bodies.

The BBC said it had contacted the Israeli military regarding the incident but had not received a response so far.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement could be reached next week.

People’s News Monitoring Service