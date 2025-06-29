Kathmandu, June 29: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli left for Seville, Spain, on Saturday evening to attend the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD-4) to be held in Seville, Spain.

During PM Oli’s absence, to look after the PM’s portfolio, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prkashman Singh has been assigned.

According to the Constitution of Nepal, President Ram Chandra Paudel has given this responsibility to Deputy Prime Minister Singh on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. According to the President's Office, Singh will look after the day-to-day administrative affairs in the absence of the Prime Minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service.