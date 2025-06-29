Kathmandu, June 29: Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has accused comprador capitalists of "buying off" the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML to topple his government and form a new ruling alliance.

Speaking at the secretariat meeting and interactive training session of the Nepal Federation of Industry and Commerce in Bhaktapur on Saturday, Dahal claimed that this situation arose because his government sought to promote national capital while curbing comprador capitalism.

"The core of our policy was to control comprador capitalists and promote national capital," Dahal said. "Unfortunately, it was the comprador capitalists, not the national ones, who understood this first. They feared that if the Maoists stayed in power, their interests would be threatened. So, they bought off Congress and UML to create a new power equation."

He reiterated that he had been saying this all along. Dahal also claimed that his government had undertaken important work to transform the country’s economy.

He highlighted major infrastructure projects like the Postal Highway, the Mid-Hill Highway, and the North-South Corridors as bringing revolutionary improvements to people’s living standards. “We decided to open eight northern border points, which has helped reduce one-sided trade dependency,” he said.

Recalling that it was under Maoist leadership that electricity load-shedding ended and farmers' loans were waived, Dahal expressed commitment to continue such pro-people policies in the days ahead.