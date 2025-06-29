Madhyabindu (Nawalparasi), June 29: The Butwal- Narayangadh road section is completely blocked due to flooding in the river located on the alternative route in the Dumkibas area of Nawalpur (Bardghat Susta East).

After the flood, traffic has completely stopped on the diversion operated for cargo vehicles and also on the alternative road used for small and passenger vehicles at Binayi Khola located in Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-1, said Superintendent of Police Yadav Dhakal at the District Police Office Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta East).

“Currently, the traffic has been stopped at the diversion and along the alternative route for this road section via Hongsi Gate and Jyamire, and the vehicles parked at a safe place,” he said.

According to him, due to the rain, the water level in the Kharange rivulet in Binayi Triveni-3 has increased, which has completely blocked the alternative route.

"A situation has arisen in the Daunne Dumkibas section of this road where no vehicles can pass," said Superintendent Dhakal.

With the continuous rain, the temporary diversion constructed over the Binayi rivulet under the East-West Highway has been frequently washed away due to the increased water flow in the rivulet.

People’s News Monitoring Service