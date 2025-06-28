Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) once again obstructed the House of Representatives meeting today, demanding the formation of a high-level commission to investigate the visit visa scandal. As soon as the House session—called to pass bills related to the implementation of the budget—began, both parties stood up in protest.

Terming the visit visa issue a serious matter, the two parties have been continuously demanding a high-level commission to probe the case. Although the Cabinet has already formed a high-level investigation committee under former Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi to look into the visit visa controversy and irregularities at the Tribhuvan International Airport immigration, the protesting parties have rejected the move. They argue the committee under Bairagi is merely a formality and insist that the commission should instead be led by a former justice.

As the House session started, lawmakers from both parties stood up in protest. In response, Speaker Devraj Ghimire allowed RSP lawmakers Ganesh Parajuli and Roshan Karki to speak. Soon after, when Congress MP Arjun Narsingh KC was given time to speak, RSP lawmakers encircled the well of the House in protest.